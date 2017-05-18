Citizen police academy held graduation

The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with Jonesboro police said the academy graduated 23 students.

Class member Amelia Rainwater said the shoot or don’t shoot drill was one of the hardest parts of the class.

“Because you got to see how hard it is to think, when you’re in that stressful situation, and my life wasn’t even in danger, but I had the gun in my hand and you were having to move so fast,” Rainwater said.

Graduates can volunteer with JPD’s Citizen Police Ambassador Association.

If you would like to be part of the next citizen's police academy, contact Cassie Brandon at cbrandon@jonesboro.org. That session will begin in September.

