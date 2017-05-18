Citizen police academy held graduation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Citizen police academy held graduation

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with Jonesboro police said the academy graduated 23 students.

Class member Amelia Rainwater said the shoot or don’t shoot drill was one of the hardest parts of the class.

“Because you got to see how hard it is to think, when you’re in that stressful situation, and my life wasn’t even in danger, but I had the gun in my hand and you were having to move so fast,” Rainwater said.

Graduates can volunteer with JPD’s Citizen Police Ambassador Association.

If you would like to be part of the next citizen's police academy, contact Cassie Brandon at cbrandon@jonesboro.org. That session will begin in September.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:52 GMT
    Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

  • Citizen police academy held graduation

    Citizen police academy held graduation

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:10:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

  • Region 8 News Investigation: People, Pain, Pills

    Region 8 News Investigation: People, Pain, Pills

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:04:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Chances are someone you know is battling an addiction to prescription pain pills. The nationwide epidemic has led states, like Arkansas, to create new legislation to combat the problem. 

    Chances are someone you know is battling an addiction to prescription pain pills. The nationwide epidemic has led states, like Arkansas, to create new legislation to combat the problem. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly