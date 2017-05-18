Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

It has been said that you are what you eat. 

Now, officials are saying that eating foods with iron in them can help reduce the amount of lead in your body

A diet high in calcium, iron and vitamin C is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. However, an article in the Journal of Pediatrics has questioned whether or not calcium, iron and vitamin C can help. 

"There are no foods that we can say with confidence, if your child eats these foods, they will have a lower blood lead level or that it will help protect your child from lead exposure," Dr. Katarzyna Kordas of the University of Buffalo said.

However, a Texas couple said in April that they got test results that their son, Orion, had high levels of lead in his system. 

"It was like my world fell apart. I thought I'd done everything correctly," Yara said.

Kordas said she believes more research is needed, but Yara said she believes feeding her child good foods can help out in the long run. 

"I already feed Orion such healthy foods," Yara said. 

