Does Mallory have what it takes?

When you think of recruiting new police officers, you may think of some of these questions:

What are the requirements to join the Jonesboro Police force? What are the physical exams? Where does testing take place? What kind of physical training should one do to prepare? Does Mallory Jordan have what it takes to be a member of JPD?

Monday on Region 8 News at 10 we have the answers to all of your questions! We put Mallory to the test. Find out just how much work it really is to meet the requirements of the Jonesboro Police Department.