Man held on $1 million bond, charged with child pornography

A Southeast Missouri man is being held on a $1 million bond after investigators say they found child pornography on his home computer.

Police arrested 21-year-old Damien S. Bennett of Caruthersville on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

His arrest came after investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, along with the Caruthersville Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Wednesday at Bennett’s home in the 1000-block of Marlar Road.

According to a statement from MSHP, investigators located child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes. Police arrested Bennett and took him to the Pemiscot County Jail.

On Thursday, the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Bennett with ten counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $1 million cash-only.

