Couple arrested after chase crossing into Missouri

A Paragould couple is facing several charges after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase across state lines.

On Thursday just after 11 p.m., Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Huffstetler was following a green Honda Accord along North Pruett Street when he noticed the car crossed the center line at least three times.

When he turned on his lights, Huffstetler said the car turned onto Northend Avenue and began speeding while turning onto several other streets and running stop signs leading up to Greene County Road 834.

Huffstetler reported the car reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 834 and Highway 412 East, where the driver reportedly ran the stop sign and drove on the opposite side of the road.

According to an incident report, Huffstetler and Deputy Ethan McGinnis met along the highway and attempted to box the Honda in to move it out of the path of oncoming traffic.

The vehicle once again began crossing the center line and was speeding after crossing the bridge on Highway 412. Huffstelter noticed black smoke coming from the car as it continued to lead deputies on a chase, nearly striking the patrol vehicles.

Huffstetler reported several vehicles in oncoming traffic scattering to the side of the road to clear the way.

The chase came to a stop along Highway 164 near Cardwell, MO after nearly hitting Huffstetler’s patrol car.

Deputies ordered the driver, identified as 38-year-old Terry Simpson, out of the vehicle.

The incident report states there was a struggle between Simpson and deputies before he was successfully handcuffed.

A female passenger in Simpson’s car, identified as 51-year-old Kathy Ann Woods, was physically removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.

Upon arriving at the Greene County Detention Center, a detention officer found a plastic wrapper containing a plastic bag with a crystal like substance in the changing room Woods was in. Detention officers, according to the report, inspect changing rooms when a new inmate is booked.

Woods was charged with resisting arrest, possession of meth, and furnishing prohibited articles.

Simpson was booked for felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and drove left of center.

Since no Dunklin County sheriff's deputies were present at the time of the pursuit, no charges were filed against the pair in Missouri, according to the report.

