Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested

A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.

On Thursday afternoon, May 11, the victim’s son found his mother and 55-year-old Jennifer Lea Collins on the floor of his home on Mixtec Drive. He told officers he had hired Collins to take care of his mother.

The elderly woman had “part of her chin bitten off,” according to police records obtained by Region 8 News. “She had also been bitten on the face, hand, arm, leg, and the nipple of the victim’s left breast had been bitten off.”

Collins, according to the court document, had blood on her mouth.

No blood or injury was noted on the son’s mouth and there were no signs of forced entry.

Officers also noted that Collins “smelled of alcohol” and did not make sense when answering their questions.

An ambulance took both Collins and the victim to White River Emergency Center in Cherokee Village for treatment.

While at the hospital, police obtained a verbal search warrant to get a blood sample from Collins. The sample has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for analysis.

Officers arrested Collins that day and took her to the Sharp County Jail, where she is still incarcerated.

On Thursday, May 18, the victim died, according to Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the Third Judicial District. Her body has been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

“It is a horrific and tragic case,” Boyce told Region 8 News. He added that the latest developments in the investigation have led to the “possibility of murder charges being brought.”

He said, at this time, the case is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and bring more details as they become available.

