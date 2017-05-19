Officers tase half-naked man 'overdosing on drugs'

Police answering a call of several people overdosing on drugs tased a half-naked man when he reportedly rushed one of the officers.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday several officers responded to a call in the 2200-block of Parkside. When they arrived, they saw several children standing outside, many waiting to catch their school bus, who pointed to a man wearing just a t-shirt.

The 45-year-old man was pacing in the middle of the street, waving his arms and yelling, the initial incident report stated. One of the officers ordered him to sit on the curb, but the man continued pacing and yelling.

“[He] continuously grabbed his genitals, shaking them while yelling at me,” the officer stated in his report. “I attempted to get him to calm down and sit on the curb when he became more irate.”

The man then rushed toward the officer, cursing, with his fist clenched, the report said. The officer deployed his taser and the man “locked up and froze.” Another officer grabbed the suspect’s arm and took him to the ground. When the man continued to resist, the officer initiated a partial cycle and officers placed him into handcuffs.

Meanwhile, officers tended to another 43-year-old man lying in a nearby yard, who they found moaning and pleading for help.

When asked if anyone else needed help, the man said two more people were inside the house overdosing and pointed down the street, the report stated.

Neighbors directed police to a home just south of where the two men were located. Inside, officers found a 42-year-old partially dressed woman “flailing her arms and talking incoherently.”

Officers also discovered a 40-year-old woman lying on the floor, moaning and covered in vomit.

Police called for additional ambulances and all four subjects were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While inside the house, police reported finding signs of narcotic use, including several cut straws used for ingesting drugs, five unknown capsules, and an empty capsule containing residue. They also found two clear baggies with unknown drug residue. Officers collected the items and placed them into evidence.

