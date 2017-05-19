Health inspections for the week ending May 19

The weekend is upon us. For many that means a night on the town or a nice Sunday dinner so mom doesn’t have to cook.

Before you head out this weekend, you’ll want to check out this week’s Craighead County health inspections (mobile users, click here):

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android