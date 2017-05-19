Keller Group responds to A&P Commission’s funding requirements

The group working on one of the city’s largest projects responded Friday afternoon to the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission’s funding requirements.

In April, the commission questioned the progress of the Hyatt Hotel and Convention Center located along Interstate 555.

At that time, the commission voted to require the Keller Group to follow several guidelines if they planned to use future A&P funds.

On Friday, May 19, the Keller Group stated in the letter it had acquired a new investor for the project and final plans would be submitted within 60 days.

The letter also said they expected steel to be “out of the ground” in the next 120 days.

As to questions regarding millions of dollars in liens filed against the Keller Group by subcontractors working on the convention center, the letter stated they had entered an agreement with contractors and subcontractors to pay the liens.

Here is the full letter submitted to the A&P Commission:

