Clinic hosts peach drive fundraiser

Jonesboro Church Health Center kicked-off their only fundraiser of the year on Friday.

The medical clinic is hosting a peach drive fundraiser from May 19 until July 15.

"We would like to sell at least 600 boxes," said Daniel Bell, peach drive chairman. "You make a donation of $125 and with that you get a box of peaches."

According to Bell, the peaches are fresh picked from Georgia and sent on a refrigerated truck to anyone who has donated.

"We deliver them to your home or to your place of business, and you get them the next morning," said Bell.

The clinic has been open since 1992 and serves patients who do not have insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare.

"This is our one and only fundraiser and without it the clinic would not be able to be open," said Registered Nurse Practitioner, Kim Metcalf.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing a box of peaches can get more information on the clinic's website.

