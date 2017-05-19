Sock hop celebration for KASU

KASU is the public media service--not just the radio service of Arkansas State University. (Source: KASU)

Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers will entertain at the Fowler Center for KASU's 60th Anniversary. (Source: KASU)

Even before Arkansas State was a university, the campus landed the call letters, KASU. Dr. Carl R. Reng believed that the school would achieve university status and approved the submission to get a radio station with those call letters licensed to the school.

When KASU first signed on the air on May 17, 1957, from the studios inside Wilson Hall, the term “public broadcasting” hadn’t been developed. But, KASU has seen much history made since and is now the state’s oldest public medium.

“It evolved over the years to a full-service station, and we’re just having a party to celebrate what we do, and we want the community come out and join us,” Marty Scarbrough, KASU Program Director said.

KASU will celebrate its 60th year of operation with a sock hop Saturday, May 20 from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Fowler Center’s Grand Hall.

“We’re going to transform the Grand Hall in the Fowler Center to like what you would see in a gymnasium,” Scarbrough said. “We’re encouraging people to come in their poodle skirt. If you have your letterman’s jacket, wear them. It will be a dance. We will have 1950’s style food.”

The musical performers for the evening will be Brandon Cunning Band and Sonny Burgess & The Legendary Pacers. Tickets are $20 per person and are available through the A-State Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

KASU is the state oldest noncommercial educational broadcast station (including radio and television) that is still broadcasting. The station broadcast for its first two decades using faculty and professional staff with a schedule of student-produced recorded music and campus talk shows, live fine arts concerts, visiting lecturers, commencement exercises, and A-State sports.

KASU first broadcast with 760 watts of power from a transmitter site located near the northeastern edge of campus, up the hill from the ASU farm on Crowley’s Ridge.

KASU now streams its signal around the world on www.kasu.org.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

