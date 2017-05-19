City partners with group to build Bed and Breakfast homes

The city of Dyess is partnering with Little Custom Homes to bring in more places for visitors to stay.

Bill Joe Denton, director of Little Custom Homes, said they're working on a project to bring in Bed and Breakfast homes into Dyess.

Denton said they plan to add a combination of houses and guest homes close to the city hall and behind the city's theater.

Around 200 tourists a month visit Dyess, usually to see the Johnny Cash home and other attractions in the area.

However, Denton said they have nowhere to stay when they come into town.

The city is also losing money because of this.

Denton said their goal is to bring in at least 14 homes.

"We're more less self-funded to start this project," Denton said. "But we are looking for investors and banks and lending institutions to help us with this project moving forward. Because we feel like the demand is here with the tourism and we're interested in investors to help us get this project moving."

Denton said they plan to begin building in the next two weeks.

He said their goal is to get at least one Bed and Breakfast guest home up and running for visitors in the next two months.

