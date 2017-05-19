Steele man arrested on child molestation, porn charges

A Steele man was arrested on child porn and child molestation charges on Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Investigators contacted Darryl T. Herron, 41, at his in the 400-block of Bellevue Street in Steele. They found child pornography and “computer equipment used to commit the crime” inside his home.

He was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.

On Friday, The Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Herron with ten counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of child molestation, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $2,000,000 cash only.

The Caruthersville Police Department assisted MSHP in this case.

