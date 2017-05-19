City discusses broken tornado sirens

Problems with the tornado sirens in Monette prompted they city to discuss the issue.

Police Chief Brian Carmichael is working on the project.

Only two of the city’s four sirens are working.

It will cost about $1,000 to fix the broken siren at the fire station.

There is a 20-year-old siren on the west side of town that has a blown transformer.

The siren on the east side of town rotates, but the decibel level is too low.

Mark King lives near a broken siren and said the city needs to fix the issue before another storm blows through town.

“Last time they did it, they waited until the storm was over with,” King said. “Five minutes after the storm was over with, the sirens went off. The sirens need to go off before the storm hits the town.”

The city decided it would be better to fix the sirens instead of replacing them.

