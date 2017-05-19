School district hopes millage will replace cuts

The Greene County Tech School District is hoping to cut back on staff reduction after passing a resolution for a millage increase that would help their operations and maintenance.

According to Superintendent Gene Weeks, this millage resolution was for a four-mill increase.

“The need is that the last two years, and upcoming two years, the state has cut back on cost of living for the schools in the state,” said Weeks. “Traditionally we would get around a 2% cost of living but last year and the next two will be down to a 1% cost of living.”

Weeks said with this millage set to be on the September ballot, they will be able to replace that cut in costs of living.

“It is hard for schools with rising expectations, salaries going up, and maintenance on all of our facilities so it is hard to make budgets meet with a 1% cost of living,” said Weeks. “Even with a 2%, we do not have much wiggle room so we would be able to benefit greatly off of the millage increase.”

Weeks said the last time a millage was passed was in 2007 when the new high school was being built.

He said they have been very fortunate over the past ten years because of that millage.

“This will be another chance for the next generation to benefit off of this millage,” said Weeks. “This will help maintain a good quality of education and everything, so I hope our patrons will see that. It will be up to local schools if they want to maintain programs and so forth.”

Weeks said the passing of this millage will go a long way in the future.

“Hopefully someday, I will have children that goes to Greene County Tech and that they will have the same opportunity that the young people today are getting to benefit from,” said weeks.

Now the board with work with local officials to get the four-mill increase on the ballot. If it is voted up, Weeks said the taxes will be collected over the next fiscal year and they will receive benefits possibly fall of 2018.

