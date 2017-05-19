Parts of plane found in Pocahontas

If, after the floods, part of your plane turned up missing, there's a chance it wound up at the Peco Plant in Pocahontas.

Pocahontas Municipal Airport Manager Danny Ellis told Region 8 News Friday he received a call about one of the "craziest things" he's ever seen.

Ellis said he received a call from a Peco employee about parts of an airplane deposited onto their property from the flood. He asked if Ellis could come identify the plane.

"I was skeptical," Ellis said. "I drove down there and sure enough, in the debris field is what is left of a Goldwing Ultralight Airplane."

Ellis said the pieces of the plane aren't from the Pocahontas Municipal Airport or anywhere around there.

They are still working to locate the owner.

If you know who the pieces of the plane may belong to, you can call Ellis at the airport at (870) 248-1141.

