Crews battle fire at fire department in Independence Co.

breaking

Crews battle fire at fire department in Independence Co.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Fire department crews battled a fire early Saturday morning in Independence County.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, the fire occurred at the Union Hill Thida Fire Department.

According to Independence County Dispatch, crews are still on scene working to identify the cause of the fire.

  One dead following head on collision in Butler Co.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:19:07 GMT
    One woman died and another man was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision.

  Police: Suspects fire at officer's car

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:24:50 GMT
    West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop.

  School district hopes millage will replace cuts

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:05:18 GMT
    The Greene County Tech school district is hoping to cut back on staff reduction after passing a resolution for a millage increase that would help their operations and maintenance.

