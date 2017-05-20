Crews battle fire at fire department in Independence Co.

Fire department crews battled a fire early Saturday morning in Independence County.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, the fire occurred at the Union Hill Thida Fire Department.

According to Independence County Dispatch, crews are still on scene working to identify the cause of the fire.

