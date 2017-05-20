Police: Suspects fire at officer's car

West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, an officer attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jaylen Farmer and 19-year-old Vondre McClure.

The release adds that as the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, a passenger leaned out of the back seat and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle.

The officer's vehicle was struck by the gunfire but continued following the suspects until they wrecked their car and fled on foot.

The officer was not injured in the pursuit.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the case, call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

