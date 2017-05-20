Police: Suspects fire at officer's car - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Suspects fire at officer's car

Vondre McClure (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.) Vondre McClure (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
Jaylen Farmer (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.) Jaylen Farmer (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, an officer attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jaylen Farmer and 19-year-old Vondre McClure.

The release adds that as the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, a passenger leaned out of the back seat and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle.

The officer's vehicle was struck by the gunfire but continued following the suspects until they wrecked their car and fled on foot.

The officer was not injured in the pursuit.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the case, call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • One dead following head on collision in Butler Co.

    One dead following head on collision in Butler Co.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:19:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycommedia)(Source: Raycommedia)

    One woman died and another man was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision.

    One woman died and another man was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision.

  • Police: Suspects fire at officer's car

    Police: Suspects fire at officer's car

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:24:50 GMT
    Vondre McClure (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)Vondre McClure (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)

    West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop.

    West Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled on foot after firing at an officer's car during a traffic stop.

  • School district hopes millage will replace cuts

    School district hopes millage will replace cuts

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:05:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Tech school district is hoping to cut back on staff reduction after passing a resolution for a millage increase that would help their operations and maintenance.

    The Greene County Tech school district is hoping to cut back on staff reduction after passing a resolution for a millage increase that would help their operations and maintenance.

    •   
Powered by Frankly