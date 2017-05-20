One dead following head on collision in Butler Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

One dead following head on collision in Butler Co.

(Source: Raycommedia) (Source: Raycommedia)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

One woman died and another man was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Co. Road 452, three miles north of Poplar Bluff on Friday shortly before 9 a.m.

According to the report, a 2008 Ford Focus driven by 59-year-old Devora Kingery struck a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by 25-year-old Daniel Hendrickson head on.

The Butler County coroner pronounced Kingery dead at the scene.

Hendrickson sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

