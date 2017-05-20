City cleans up following early morning storms

According to a Facebook post, the city of Hardy worked repairs to the city following storms early Saturday morning.

According to the post, utility workers removed limbs from the streets and providers worked to restore power to the city.

The post states that all power is restored and the streets are now open.

The city advises residents to still be on the lookout for any possible damage from the storms.

