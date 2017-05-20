Man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Baxter County man was found safe.

The Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office said he was found safe around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

They were notified around 9:50 Saturday morning that 71-year-old David Mooney was missing from rural Mountain Home.

He reportedly left his house on Carnation Drive by foot and couldn't be found for several hours.

Mooney suffers from dementia and cannot care for himself or his own safety.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from other agencies searched the area but had not been able to find Mooney.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android