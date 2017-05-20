Silver Alert being issued for missing man

A Silver Alert is in the process of being issued for a missing Baxter County man.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified around 9:50 Sunday morning that 71-year-old David Mooney was missing from rural Mountain Home.

He reportedly left his house on Carnation Drive by foot and can’t be found.

Mooney suffers from dementia and cannot care for himself or his own safety.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from other agencies have searched the area for several areas but have not been able to find Mooney.

He is believed to be wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Mooney is about 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Mooney or knows where he is should call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.

