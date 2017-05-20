Person of interest sought in shooting death

Searcy officers are searching for a person of interest in an apparent shooting death.

According to a press release from the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of East Moore Street around 3 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Shelby Taylor, 41, of Pangburn was developed as a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information about where Taylor is or you see him, contact police immediately.

Searcy Police urge you not to approach Taylor.

The victim's name was not released by police.

