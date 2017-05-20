Searcy murder suspect turns himself into police

A Searcy murder suspect turned himself into police Sunday night.

Shelby Taylor, 41, of Pangburn is now charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He is charged in connection with the death of Brian Pool, 38, of Searcy.

According to a press release from the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of East Moore Street around 3 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check.

Officers found Pool dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Taylor is now being held at the White County Detention Center without bond.

Searcy police say the case is still under investigation.

Searcy police urge you not to approach Taylor.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android