Victim identified in Searcy shooting

Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department) Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Searcy officers have identified the person who was found dead Saturday in an apparent shooting.

And they are still searching for a person of interest in connection with the case.

According to a press release from the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of East Moore Street around 3 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check.

Officers found Brian Pool, 38, of Searcy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Shelby Taylor, 41, of Pangburn was developed as a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information about where Taylor is or you see him, contact police immediately.

Searcy police urge you not to approach Taylor.  

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:11:51 GMT
    Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department)

