Heritage Car Show raises money for several causes

More than 160 classic cars rolled into Piggott on Friday to kick off the 19th annual car show.

Car club members organized the show, which they said is held for enjoyment and a good cause.

"We always do a show on Friday night, money is raised for Make-A-Wish and we match that money," said car club member Tony Pace. "We also donate to the sheriff's department toward a drug dog, video cameras."

Pace also said the group has donated to the high school football team and other community organizations in the past also.

"Last year we raised $44,200 for Make-A-Wish, we're hoping we can match that or do a little better," said Pace. "We know that the sheriff's department is trying to get new cameras for their automobiles, so we'll put some money there."

While much of the show proceeds are donated, it also gives the town a sales tax revenue boost.

After the show on Saturday, the cars paraded through town and then parked on the town square.

Stores in the square stayed open while live music entertained those in attendance.

