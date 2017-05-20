Dog Fest proceeds help local veterans

A-State's Beck Pride Center hosted Dog Fest on campus Saturday.

Community members came out with their furry friends and stopped by several booths set up at the armory.

“We have a lot of local sponsors who support Dog Fest, we’ve got vendors who purchased booths to sell their dog-related products or services,” Cheryl Nichols, the event coordinator, said.

The center recently started a service dog program for local veterans.

So far, 12 dogs have been matched with 12 veterans.

“Those are about 3 quarters of the way through training and we had funding for that, and so now, we are looking for additional funding,” Lynda Nash, the director of the Beck Pride Center, said. “The proceeds from this event will provide funding for the next class, and for mental health services, and to help provide service dogs for veterans in Northeast Arkansas.”

Not only was Dog Fest aimed at raising money for the program, but also to bring awareness to it.

Nash said there are so many veterans in need and the cost of providing service dogs isn’t cheap.

“Our waiting list to get a service dog is extensive and if you're going to get one outside of this area, if you go to a national waiting list, it'll be years,” Nash said.

Residents participated in contests and silent auctions. All of the proceeds go to support veterans.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android