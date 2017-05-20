Trumann church thanks emergency personnel

Central Missionary Baptist Church members in Trumann hosted a big lunch for emergency personnel Saturday.

The meal was simply in an effort to show their appreciation for what they do for the community.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMS crews attended the LEO appreciation lunch alongside their families and other community members.

Church members at the luncheon said this is the least they could do for the brave men and women in town.

Crews who stopped in for the meal said they love the city of Trumann and the organized dinner meant a lot.

“It's just an honor to be a part of the Trumann Police Department and serve the city of Trumann and Poinsett county,” Kevin Hazelwood, a Trumann reserve officer said.

“It's a pretty amazing thing to see these people who don't have to do this that are willing to come out here on a Saturday and do this for us, for no reason other than just to tell us thanks,” Anthony Blackwood, a Trumann firefighter said.

None of the guests left hungry as there was plenty of good food and desserts to choose from.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android