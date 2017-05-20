Motorcyclist leads Walnut Ridge police on chase

A man led a Walnut Ridge police officer on a motorcycle chase Saturday night, landing him in jail.

Dillon McIntyre faces several charges after leading a deputy on the chase that started in Walnut Ridge and ended in Hoxie around 7:30 p.m., according to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on McIntyre, but the suspect drove off.

McIntyre led the officer through back roads in Walnut Ridge before crashing in Hoxie.

The driver was arrested and had minor injuries.

Kirksey said the officer also found a small amount of meth on McIntyre.

McIntyre is in the Lawrence County Jail facing charges for fleeing, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield, and possession of meth.

