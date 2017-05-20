At 10: Prank could land some students in legal trouble

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, hear about a senior prank that could land some Arkansas students in legal trouble. Find out what they did and what school administrators are saying about it.

Plus, a dinner specifically for law enforcement. Get the details about this event at 10.

And Rachel is continuing to track rain in our area. Hear the latest forecast coming up on Region 8 News at 10.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android