A Better Region 8: Respect for those than protect

Think of the hard jobs you've had in your life. 

Even though I've been in broadcast media for 30 years, I remember the hardest job I ever had. 

When I was in 9th grade I worked a summer at a condominium construction project in Destin, Florida.  My job was to haul cabinets and doors everywhere on the construction site and sometimes I even had to carry hundreds of pounds up and down multiple flights of stairs. I lost 20 pounds that summer. 

To this day, it is the hardest job I've ever had, and it makes me appreciate what I have, and respect those who do back breaking labor for a living.

To me, one of the hardest jobs in our society is being a police officer. Becoming a police officer takes a comprehensive background check, a written test, and a polygraph examination. But then, there are the physical demands of the protecting the public. 

Do you have what it physically takes to become a police officer? 

We put Region 8 News journalist Mallory Jordon to the test.  Timed exercises, a 300-meter run to simulate a foot pursuit, a special trigger test and the list goes on.

It takes a lot to wear the uniform, and Mallory takes you through it firsthand. See how she did and decide for yourself if you have what it takes Monday on Region 8 News at 10. 

Respecting the people who have what it takes to protect us makes this a better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

