Child airlifted to Little Rock hospital

According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron Presser, a 20-month-old child was taken to a Little Rock hospital Sunday after searchers found the child in Lake Sequoyah.

Presser said Sharp County dispatch got a call around 9 a.m. from the Cherokee Village area about the child. Authorities believe the child wandered off from his family, who were outside, at a lake house.

Sharp County deputies, Cherokee Village police, firefighters, and volunteers then began searching the area for the toddler, Presser said. The child was later found unresponsive in the lake and officers began doing CPR.

Emergency crews were able to find a pulse for the child, who was first taken to a hospital in Highland before going to Little Rock.

The child's condition was unknown, but Presser said crews were also able to get the child breathing on his own before being airlifted.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android