Child airlifted to Little Rock hospital - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Child airlifted to Little Rock hospital

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) -

According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron Presser, a 20-month-old child was taken to a Little Rock hospital Sunday after searchers found the child in Lake Sequoyah. 

Presser said Sharp County dispatch got a call around 9 a.m. from the Cherokee Village area about the child. Authorities believe the child wandered off from his family, who were outside, at a lake house. 

Sharp County deputies, Cherokee Village police, firefighters, and volunteers then began searching the area for the toddler, Presser said. The child was later found unresponsive in the lake and officers began doing CPR. 

Emergency crews were able to find a pulse for the child, who was first taken to a hospital in Highland before going to Little Rock. 

The child's condition was unknown, but Presser said crews were also able to get the child breathing on his own before being airlifted.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Victim identified in Searcy shooting

    Victim identified in Searcy shooting

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:11:51 GMT
    Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department)Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department)

    Searcy officers have identified the person who was found dead Saturday in an apparent shooting.

    Searcy officers have identified the person who was found dead Saturday in an apparent shooting.

  • Second suspect in WMPD officer shooting turns himself in

    Second suspect in WMPD officer shooting turns himself in

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:15:43 GMT
    (L to R) Jaylen Farmer, 20, and Vondre McClure, 19 (Source: West Memphis Police Department)(L to R) Jaylen Farmer, 20, and Vondre McClure, 19 (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    The second suspect who reportedly shot at a police car in West Memphis on Friday night has turned himself in.  

    The second suspect who reportedly shot at a police car in West Memphis on Friday night has turned himself in.  

  • breaking

    Child airlifted to Little Rock hospital

    Child airlifted to Little Rock hospital

    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-05-21 17:34:44 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-05-21 17:46:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron Presser, a 20-month-old child was taken to a Little Rock hospital Sunday after searchers found the child in Lake Sequoyah. 

    According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron Presser, a 20-month-old child was taken to a Little Rock hospital Sunday after searchers found the child in Lake Sequoyah. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly