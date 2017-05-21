A-State Baseball to open SBC Tournament against Georgia State

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State baseball team claimed the seventh seed in the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Tournament and will play the 10th seed Georgia State at 2 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, May 23 at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.

The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a 26-26 overall record and 13-16 mark in league play to earn the seventh seed. Georgia State finished with a 22-32 mark and 10-20 in league play and clinched the final spot in the tournament after taking two of three against Georgia Southern. Tuesday’s matchup with the Panthers is a single-elimination game.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, May 23, and ends with the championship game on Sunday, May 28. All games of the tournament will be available on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. The tournament format combines single and double-elimination play. Two single elimination first round games on Tuesday precede the start of double elimination play between the remaining eight teams. The top ten (10) teams, based on conference winning percentage will compete for the tournament title.

The Sun Belt champion will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This marks A-State’s eighth consecutive year in the conference tournament and the Red Wolves are the only team in the league to post at least two wins in each year of the event over the last seven years.

2017 Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 23 (start of single-elimination)

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. (ESPN3) - No. 7 Arkansas State vs. No. 10 Georgia State

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - No. 8 Texas State vs. No. 9 Little Rock

Wednesday, May 24 (start of double-elimination)

Game 3: 9:00 a.m. (ESPN3) - No. 3 South Alabama vs. No. 6 Troy

Game 4: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - No. 2 UTA vs. 1st Round Winner (High Seed)

Game 5: 4:00 p.m. (ESPN3) - No. 1 Coastal Carolina vs. 1st Round Winner (Low Seed)

Game 6: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - No. 4 Louisiana vs. No. 5 Georgia Southern

Thursday, May 25

Game 7: 9:00 a.m. (ESPN3) - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 8: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Game 9: 4:00 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 10: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Friday, May 26

Game 11: 3:00 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 9

Game 12: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10

Saturday, May 27

Game 13: 9:00 a.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11

Game 14: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12

*Game 15: 4:00 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13 (if necessary)

#Game 16: 7:30 p.m. ^ (ESPN3) - Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if necessary)

Sunday, May 28 (Championship Game)

Championship: 1:00 p.m. (ESPN3) - Winner take all

* Game 15 is necessary if the winner of Game 11 also wins Game 13.

# Game 16 is necessary if the winner of Game 12 also wins Game 14.

^ If Game 15 is not necessary and Game 16 is necessary, Game 16 shall begin 75 minutes after the conclusion of Game 14.

All times are Eastern and Subject to Change without Notice

2017 Baseball Championship seeds and Sun Belt records

1. Coastal Carolina (37-18-1, 22-7-1)

2. UTA (30-24, 20-10)

3. South Alabama (36-19, 22-8)

4. Louisiana (35-20-1, 19-10-1)

5. Georgia Southern (36-20, 18-12)

6. Troy (31-24, 16-14)

7. Arkansas State (26-26, 13-16)

8. Texas State (27-29, 13-17)

9. Little Rock (21-33, 11-18)

10. Georgia State (22-32, 10-20)