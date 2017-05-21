Missouri man led Piggott police on chase, later arrested

A Missouri man faces a multitude of charges after he reportedly ran from authorities and wrecked his vehicle early Sunday.

According to a post on the Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Larry Green of Malden was arrested around 12:35 a.m. Sunday when Piggott police tried to pull over a vehicle on 3rd Street.

Officials said the vehicle refused to stop and Piggott police continued to follow the vehicle until it crashed on County Road 344.

The people in the vehicle - Green and another person - then took off running into a nearby wooded area. A police K-9 later found Green, but authorities could not find the other person, the post read, noting both Piggott and Campbell, Mo. police helped to look for Green and the other person.

Green was arrested on suspicion of fleeing, furnishing prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving left of center.

