Volunteers continue helping flood victims

Volunteers are continuing to help with recovery efforts after major flooding hit Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph counties.

The West Ridge Church of Christ has organized a Disaster Relief Team to help flood victims.

One man on the team said he has helped with several houses over the past three weeks.

He said he is heartbroken to see what so many people have lost.

"Older people they work a lifetime, to accumulate stuff," said volunteer Dean Lawrence. "It's something what a few days, what water can take away what took a lifetime to build up."

Lawrence also has a rental property in the Robil Addition in Pocahontas and is continuing to help others with home repairs, while working on his own property

He said anyone with any time to spare should consider volunteering.

"It's something everybody needs to come together on," he said. "Help each other."

The West Ridge Church of Christ is still seeking volunteers to help with relief efforts in the coming months.

Volunteers can register at the church's website.

