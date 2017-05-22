Long-debated rezoning request resurfaces

A long-debated rezoning request is up for discussion again this week in Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the rezoning of 1.5 acres of land at 2814 Wood Street.

According to the agenda, Joe Haynie of First Baptist Church wants the MAPC to approve changing the land from a residential zone to commercial.

The MAPC meets Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Municipal Center.

Region 8 News reported back in 2015 when the Jonesboro City Council considered Jet Properties’ request to rezone that land from residential to commercial.

It was postponed during a May city council meeting because there were lots of unanswered questions about what the company wanted with the land.

The fight over the rezoning ended in June 2015 when Jet Properties asked the city council to withdraw its application.

