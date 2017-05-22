Rezoning request fails at commission

A plan to rezone nearly 1.5 acres of land in Jonesboro from residential to commercial fell one vote short, Metropolitan Area Planning Commission chairman Lonnie Roberts Jr. said.

Commissioners voted 4-2 on the proposal in the 2800 block of Wood Street, between Alexander Drive and Amberwood Cove. Roberts said the proposal needed five votes for passage.

According to the agenda, Joe Haynie of First Baptist Church wants the MAPC to approve changing the land from a residential zone to commercial.

In the application, Haynie cited nearby zoning properties along I-555 and Alexander Drive as reasons the request would be successful.

Roberts said Haynie could modify the application and reapply, wait six months to bring the proposal back to MAPC or go to the Jonesboro City Council with a negative recommendation.

In a separate case, Region 8 News reported back in 2015 when the Jonesboro City Council considered Jet Properties’ request to rezone that land from residential to commercial.

It was postponed during a May city council meeting because there were lots of unanswered questions about what the company wanted with the land.

The fight over the rezoning ended in June 2015 when Jet Properties asked the city council to withdraw its application.

