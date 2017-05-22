Arkansas VA benefit office speeds up claims process

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas veterans' benefit claims are being processed 60 percent faster than four years ago thanks to the initiatives taken by the local Department of Veterans Affairs benefits branch.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the federal VA's Little Rock Regional Benefit Office in North Little Rock now takes 97 days to process a new claim. In 2013, the benefit office took 250 days to process a new claim.



The initiatives the branch instilled over the past four years include digitizing claims records, creating a special project team to solve system issues and helping veterans resolve their cases remotely by using videoconferencing.



Lisa Breun, director of the regional office, says the staff's passion for assisting veterans is what's attributed to the branch's success.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)