No trash collection on Memorial Day

(Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook)

The City of Jonesboro offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

That also means the Sanitation Department will not pick up trash that day.

Instead, Monday’s route will run on Tuesday, according to a social media post by the city.

Those with further questions should call the Sanitation Department at 870-932-7520.

