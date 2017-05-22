Four arrested in connection with store burglary, thefts

Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts at an equipment store.

On Wednesday, May 17, Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Harris, 31, of Wynne on suspicion of breaking or entering, a Class D felony; theft of property, a Class D felony; and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.

That same day, deputies arrested Jeffery D. McKinney, 28, of Melbourne on suspicion of the same charges, plus commercial burglary, a Class C felony. Both men are being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond each at the Izard County Detention Center.

Deputies also arrested Mary McKinney, 47, of Melbourne on a charge of theft by receiving. She posted a $1,000 bond and was released with a June 17 appearance in district court.

Johnny Stowe, 44, of Melbourne is also charged with theft by receiving. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released. He, too, is scheduled to appear in district court on June 17.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrests stem from the Newburg Tractor and Equipment burglaries and thefts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android