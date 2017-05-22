Zac Dunlap Band travels to Cherokee Village for Memorial Weekend - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Zac Dunlap Band travels to Cherokee Village for Memorial Weekend

Zac and Hannah Dunlap pose with Brad Paisley. (Source: Zac Dunlap Band) Zac and Hannah Dunlap pose with Brad Paisley. (Source: Zac Dunlap Band)
Matt and Faith Cody, along with Zac Dunlap, appear on Mid-Day performing "When the Road Gets Hard." (Source: KAIT-TV) Matt and Faith Cody, along with Zac Dunlap, appear on Mid-Day performing "When the Road Gets Hard." (Source: KAIT-TV)
Zac Dunlap Band plans jam-packed Memorial Weekend. (Source: Zac Dunlap) Zac Dunlap Band plans jam-packed Memorial Weekend. (Source: Zac Dunlap)

The Zac Dunlap Band has opened for Brad Paisley and Sister Hazel.

“To be on stage with someone like that, it’s crazy to think about,” Zac Dunlap said. Dunlap answered questions live on Mid-Day. “It’s an indescribable feeling. It really is!”

The band is made up of Dunlap, his wife Hannah, and husband/wife performers Matt and Faith Cody. Hannah had to stay behind at home to take care of the Dunlap's 4-month-old today.

“Sometimes you gotta be Mom and she had to hang back in Little Rock today,” said Dunlap.

The band specializes in country music and rock covers.

“We’re finishing up our “Summer’s Coming” Tour,” Dunlap said. “We’ve been going since the beginning of March almost every weekend. We were in St. Louis last weekend.”

The Zac Dunlap Band will give a free concert at the Cherokee Village Town Center, Center Stage on Friday at 8 p.m. Doug Deforest will open at 6 p.m. The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast starts Saturday events at 7 a.m. Tickets are five dollars in advance for the breakfast. Children under 3 eat free. Call Trish for more information 870-378-2741.

The Spring River Farmers Market follows at 8 a.m. at the Cherokee Village Town Center. Cinema at the Center wraps up events at the Town Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. There’s no charge for admission.

“We’re super excited to meet everyone in that this is our first trip to Cherokee Village,” Dunlap said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • UK police: 19 confirmed dead in explosion at Grande concert

    UK police: 19 confirmed dead in explosion at Grande concert

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:06:36 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:06:36 GMT
    Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
    Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

  • Shelter remains open as federal officials are set to arrive

    Shelter remains open as federal officials are set to arrive

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:42:51 GMT
    A shelter in Pocahontas for flood victims remains open (Source: KAIT)A shelter in Pocahontas for flood victims remains open (Source: KAIT)

    A shelter in Pocahontas that has helped residents displaced from their homes due to recent flooding remains open with federal emergency officials planning a visit Tuesday.

    A shelter in Pocahontas that has helped residents displaced from their homes due to recent flooding remains open with federal emergency officials planning a visit Tuesday.

  • Bank to close branch this summer

    Bank to close branch this summer

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:20:48 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Southern Bank branch in Brookland will be closing its doors July 31. 

    A Southern Bank branch in Brookland will be closing its doors July 31. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly