Zac Dunlap Band travels to Cherokee Village for Memorial Weekend

Matt and Faith Cody, along with Zac Dunlap, appear on Mid-Day performing "When the Road Gets Hard." (Source: KAIT-TV)

The Zac Dunlap Band has opened for Brad Paisley and Sister Hazel.

“To be on stage with someone like that, it’s crazy to think about,” Zac Dunlap said. Dunlap answered questions live on Mid-Day. “It’s an indescribable feeling. It really is!”

The band is made up of Dunlap, his wife Hannah, and husband/wife performers Matt and Faith Cody. Hannah had to stay behind at home to take care of the Dunlap's 4-month-old today.

“Sometimes you gotta be Mom and she had to hang back in Little Rock today,” said Dunlap.

The band specializes in country music and rock covers.

“We’re finishing up our “Summer’s Coming” Tour,” Dunlap said. “We’ve been going since the beginning of March almost every weekend. We were in St. Louis last weekend.”

The Zac Dunlap Band will give a free concert at the Cherokee Village Town Center, Center Stage on Friday at 8 p.m. Doug Deforest will open at 6 p.m. The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast starts Saturday events at 7 a.m. Tickets are five dollars in advance for the breakfast. Children under 3 eat free. Call Trish for more information 870-378-2741.

The Spring River Farmers Market follows at 8 a.m. at the Cherokee Village Town Center. Cinema at the Center wraps up events at the Town Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. There’s no charge for admission.

“We’re super excited to meet everyone in that this is our first trip to Cherokee Village,” Dunlap said.

