JPD: child found playing near parolee's suspected "shake and bake" meth lab

A man thought to be involved with multiple cases of people overdosing last week in Jonesboro now faces several felony charges after police say they found a shake-and-bake meth lab in his home, and a child playing near the suspected lab.

Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit received information that Jason Paul Woods may have been involved with those overdoses. Members of the Street Crimes Unit then started looking for Woods.

Investigator Jason Chester, who knew Woods from a prior arrest and knew he was out on parole, spotted Woods on a blue motorcycle near the downtown Jonesboro area.

Chester pulled Woods over and explained his name came up in connection to the possible overdoses. Investigators Bailey, Jefferson, Lochner and Landreth joined Chester during the search.

While Chester and Jefferson spoke with him, other investigators located two silver revolvers on his motorcycle, the incident report stated.

Investigators also reportedly found a small baggie containing suspected meth near Woods. He was then arrested.

Due to the drugs and weapons found, members of the Street Crimes Unit then searched a home in the 1300-block of Turner he was thought to be living in.

A woman at the home confirmed that Woods had been living there. Her young son was also present. In one bedroom, officers found backpacks with Woods' clothing inside.

"Also located in the same room were a suspected 'one pot' or 'shake and bake' meth lab," the probable cause affidavit stated. "Other lab components were located as well, including lithium batteries, lye, Liquid Plumber [sic], pseudoephedrine pills, Zippo lighter fuel."

Court documents also state the young boy who lived in the home "had been playing in the bedroom floor next to where a majority of the lab components had been located in a laundry basket."

Officers said they also located meth and various items of drug paraphernalia in the bedroom.

Woods appeared before District Court Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday afternoon.

Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Woods with possession of meth or cocaine, greater than two grams but less than 10 grams; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacturing methamphetamine; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Each charge is a felony. If convicted on the weapons charges, or the charge of manufacturing methamphetamine, Woods could face 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Judge Fowler set Woods' bond at $100,000 cash or surety. His next court date is June 27.

