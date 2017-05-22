City re-opens ballpark after flooding

The city of Pocahontas is still recovering after major flooding hit the area.

Now, Mayor Kary Story says the city is trying to regain a sense of normalcy.

He said the first game was played at the ballpark, near the Robil Addition, last week.

Story said businesses and individuals are slowly beginning to recover from the recent flooding.

He said city workers transitioned from working with the flood shelter to working on re-opening the ballpark.

“You can’t ever underestimate our city workers,” said Story. “I can’t speak highly enough of our city employees.”

Story says they moved quickly and ball games are now back on schedule.

"It just gives them hope,” said Story. “It gives them something to look forward to, and we can get back to our normal, everyday life and see that things are going to get better."

The re-opening of the park has brought joy to both children and parents, Story said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android