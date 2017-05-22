City warns flood victims about unlicensed contractors

After being hit by major flooding, the city of Pocahontas is working to prevent individuals from taking advantage of flood victims.

The city posted flyers to caution homeowners about unlicensed contractors.

Mayor Kary Story said they are trying to ward off anyone hoping to take advantage of someone in their time of need.

Any contractors working in Pocahontas are required to get a license through the city to prevent poor work from being done.

“We’ve got out code enforcement officer, building inspector doing rounds in the Robil Addition and other flooded areas,” said Story.

The city's code enforcement officer also had a warning for anyone who is out looking to exploit flood victims.

"Anybody that is trying to come in here and take advantage, we're not going to accept that,” said Officer Kerry Chrismon “These people have been through enough, we're not going to add to it.”

He said he is on the look-out for anyone looking to benefit from unlicensed work.

To Chrismon’s knowledge, no unlicensed contractors have been hired to work in the area yet.

Anyone who sees an un-licensed contractor should contact city hall at (870) 892-3924.

Anyone caught working without a license through the city could face fines, Story said.

