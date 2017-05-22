Debt becomes a burden to Miracle League expansion

The city of Jonesboro hopes the Miracle League debt will be retired so the program can expand.

According to Parks and Recreation Director, Wixson Huffstetler, the city issued a $400,000 loan last year to make improvements to the Miracle League Park.

In January, the city proposed to extend the loan through February 2018.

However, Huffstetler said the problem is they are taking fundraiser money and putting it toward the loan.

By doing that, Huffstetler said it has become a burden on the Miracle League’s expansion efforts.

“The problem with taking our money from the fundraisers is it’s costing me and my programs out here,” he said.

The holdup limits athletes to participate in two sports as the program continues to grow.

“This program has exploded,” Huffstetler said. “That is what we wanted it to do. We are up to 12 teams now, but we are limited to soccer and baseball right now because the funds I planned on using from the fundraisers to buy different equipment for kids to be able to play different sports has gone to the loan.”

Huffstetler said the Jonesboro City Council has talked about paying off the loan in the past, but he said that is their last resort.

In the meantime, Huffstetler encourages the community, especially people who have not visited before, to visit the park, 5000 South Caraway Road.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Miracle League or become a sponsor, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 870-933-4604.

