Jonesboro recyclers could see program changes

Jonesboro recyclers could see a change in pick up times if the city council passes a proposed plan.

According to Darren May with Abilities Unlimited, after negotiation with the city last year, city officials have decided not to go with a cart system for the recycling program that Abilities suggested.

May said that would have saved Abilities Unlimited money. However, they turned to the blue bag system.

He said now, they are looking to cut back on the cost of the blue bag system due to having to spend too much money.

To save roughly $4,000 to $5,000 a month, Abilities Unlimited came up with a plan to eliminate recycling runs.

“Right now, we make our runs every week,” May said. “With this proposed plan, we would cut that back to twice a month.”

He said while it would be a change for recyclers to get used to, it would also save money that May said would help fund other programs.

“With the twice-a-month collection system, then we save labor in one part instead of saving it in another part of our process,” he said. “That’s our hope, to cut some of those expenses: fuel, tires, trucks, and labor.”

The finance committee will review the proposed plan next month. If the city council ultimately decides to accept it, recyclers can expect the changes July 1.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android