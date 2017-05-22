Authorities investigate fire at trailer

Cross County deputies spent Monday looking into a fire over the weekend that authorities suspect will be arson.

According to an incident report from the Cross County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a trailer on U.S. Highway 64 in the Fair Oaks community around 9 p.m. Saturday. A witness, who is also a firefighter, told deputies that he was driving by the residence and saw a small fire inside the living room area of the trailer.

The witness then went to get a fire truck to help put out the fire. However, the fire quickly spread.

The victim told deputies that some family members had earlier got into a fight with a man. The victim said he was going to the family member's home in Hickory Ridge, when he saw the man driving toward the victim's home.

Within five minutes, the victim got a call that his house was on fire, the report noted.

The fire caused at least $50,000 in damages, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the fire can call Cross County deputies at 870-238-5700.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android