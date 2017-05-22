Founders Day on hold in Pocahontas

The recent flooding in Pocahontas has forced a delay of the town's annual Founders Day celebration, at least until the city has completed dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said Monday that the celebration was scheduled for the May 6 weekend, but severe flooding forced the postponement. A committee is now looking at rescheduling the event and will start from scratch on preparations.

City officials had also planned to dedicate the Wear Schoonover Memorial in town that weekend but the flooding forced a delay as well.

"It's very important you know, Wear Schoonover was one of the great stories to come out of Pocahontas. So, it's very important to realize your past and it gives people from Pocahontas something to be proud of," Story said.

The next step will include booking new vendors for the celebration as well as setting a date for the memorial dedication. The dedication date will be announced as soon as city officials speak with special guests.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android