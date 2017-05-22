Bank to close branch this summer

A Southern Bank branch in Brookland will be closing its doors July 31.

Bank officials announced that the branch on West Smith Street is closing, with customers being able to use bank branches in Jonesboro and Paragould. The bank has 35 locations in Arkansas and Missouri.

According to a media release, bank officials said that with new technology, people can do their banking online and not have to visit a bank location.

