Shelter remains open as federal officials are set to arrive

A shelter in Pocahontas that has helped residents displaced from their homes due to recent flooding remains open with federal emergency officials planning a visit Tuesday.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said the shelter at the old Randolph County Nursing Center is not closing and that about 30 people are still staying at the shelter.

The shelter, which opened earlier this month, is also the headquarters for the American Red Cross disaster operation in the area.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be visiting Pocahontas Tuesday to tour the area. The area has not been declared a federal disaster area, but officials from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management were recently in the county.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android